Aviation scam: ED arrests lobbyist Deepak Talwar's aide, gets 6-day custody from court

A Delhi court Thursday dismissed the bail application of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a corruption case related to the aviation scam in which foreign private airlines were allegedly favoured, causing loss to state-owned Air India.

According to the CBI, Talwar had acted as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia, by making national carrier Air India give up profit making routes and timings.

Special Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia dismissed the application filed by Talwar seeking "default bail", claiming that the cognizance of the charge sheet was not taken within 60 days as prescribed under the law.

The application also said that the accused had deep routes in the society and had a permanent abode and permanent address and that he is not a flight risk.

The CBI opposed the application saying the charge sheet was filed within stipulated time against the accused, on the 60th day.

While dismissing the application, the judge said, "The charge sheet in the case was filed by CBI on 60th day itself i.e. on September 23, 2019. Hence, in my considered opinion, the accused is not entitled to 'default bail' merely because the cognizance was not taken by this court before the expiry of 60 days."

