BJP steps up 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Campaign, releases caller tune service to connect with people

Heightening its 'Main Bi Chowkidar' Campaign, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday unveiled a new caller tune service to strike a chord with people ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. BJP launched the caller tune on social media website Twitter.

The 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' caller tune can be availed at all leading cellular networks such as Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio by dialing on specified numbers of each of these service providers.

"You may now make #MainBhiChowkidar song as your Caller Tune," BJP tweeted from its official handle on the microblogging site.

You may now make #MainBhiChowkidar song as your Caller Tune. â¢ Dial 57878617 from your Airtel mobile phone. â¢ Dial 53711116475 from your Vodafone mobile phone. â¢ Dial 5678911116415 from your Idea mobile phone. â¢ Jio users can type chowkidar and send SMS to 56789. pic.twitter.com/9YDshjNWyN - BJP (@BJP4India) March 19, 2019

The 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' poll campaign was launched last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he pre-fixed 'Chowkidar' to his Twitter handle. Several BJP leaders including Party President Amit Shah and other Union Ministers followed suit, adding the same to their names on their handles in support of the campaign.

Modi launched the campaign asking people to take the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' pledge to support him in his fight against corruption and social evils.

PM Modi will also address over 25 lakh chowkidars (security guards) Wednesday, a day before Holi across the country via audio conference. He will once again connect with chowkidars from nearly 500 locations across India who have joined his drive and are associated with the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign on March 31.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Tuesday had said that the campaign has become a "people's movement" claiming the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' hashtag has been tweeted 20 lakh times and had 1,680 crore impressions.