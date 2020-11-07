Bihar election 2020: Voting begins for 78 assembly seats in last phase

Bihar elections have now reached their climax, with the third and final phase of the polls ending on Saturday, November 7. The third phase, which covers 78 assembly seats and 19 districts will see 2.34 eligible voters exercise their vote.

Voting time began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling booths where EVM sets and VVPAT machines have been set up, with paramilitary forces deployed to maintain law and order, according to officials.

There are 1,204 candidates standing in the election comprising Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary contesting from the Sarairanjan seat.

Also Read: Bihar Elections 2020: Free COVID-19 vaccine promise not poll code violation, says EC

Many of the 78 seats fall in the Kosi-Seemanchal region. In the Seemanchal region going to polls in the third phase, Mahagathbandhan has 14 MLAs, NDA nine, and the AIMIM one.

Gaighata has a maximum of 31 candidates, while Dhaka, Triveniganj, Jokihat and Bahadurganj have the least number of nine candidates each. Valmiki Nagar is the largest assembly constituency area-wise, whereas Saharsa is the largest in terms of the size of the electorate. Hayaghat is the smallest assembly constituency.

Also Read: Bihar election 2020: 53.51% voter turnout in Phase 2 Assembly polls

Voting is also being held for the by-election in Valmiki Nagar seat, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.

Polling for the first phase, which began on October 28 covered 71 seats. The turnout was over 55 per cent, and for the second phase on November 3, covering 94 constituencies. The turnout was 54 per cent. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be declared on November 10.