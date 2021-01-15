Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore seized from Bengaluru hacker

The Karnataka Police has seized Bitcoin worth Rs 9 crore from a 25-year-old hacker, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said on Friday, January 15.

The hacker, identified as Srikrishna alias Shreeki, was arrested on November 18 last year for allegedly breaking into the government websites as well as online gaming portals.

"During the investigation, it has been found that hacker Srikrishna hacked three Bitcoin exchanges and 10 poker sites. Bitcoin worth Rs 9 crore have been seized in this matter," Patil told ANI. He added that the accused lived in the Netherlands from 2014 to 2017.

Srikrishna was arrested for hacking into four websites and exploiting three malwares.

He, according to the report, is known to hack online poker games in order to win money and Bitcoin online.

Srikrishna, reportedly, admitted hacking the e-procurement website of the Karnataka government in 2019 as well.