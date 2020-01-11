Business Today
Loading...

Boeing 737 en route to Kiev shot down unintentionally, admits Iran

Amidst several denials, Iran announced on Saturday that its military shot the Boeing jetliner carrying 176 passengers 'unintentionally'. Here's all you need to know

twitter-logo Associated Press        Last Updated: January 11, 2020  | 10:05 IST
Boeing 737 Crash: Iran admits to its military 'unintentionally' shooting down the passenger plane carrying 176 passengers
The Ukrainian Boeing 737 enroute to Kiev was carrying 176 passengers and 9 crew members from several countries

Iran announced Saturday that its military 'unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed human error for the shootdown.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

Also read: Iran-US conflict: DGCA asks Indian airlines to avoid Iranian airspace, remain vigilant

Also read: Ukraine crash: All 170 passengers onboard Boeing 737 plane dead, says report

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: boeing | boeing 737 crash | ukraine boeing 737 crash | iran boeing 737 crash | boeing 737 crash iran | iran boeing | ukraine boeing | plane crash | ukraine | boeing 737 jet | iran boeing plane crash
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close