NYT, FT, Guardian, other websites down in global internet outage

A glitch at US-based cloud service company Fastly was behind the outage, as per some reports.

June 8, 2021 | Updated 16:50 IST
Amazon.com Inc's retail website also seemed to be down.

A global internet outage resulted in many top news and streaming websites like New York Times, Guardian, Reddit, among others, going down. However, many of the affected websites were restored and seemed to be coming back up.

Earlier, British newspaper Guardian said its website and app were affected by the wider internet outage.

Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) retail website also seemed to be down. The United Kingdom's attorney general tweeted that the country's main gov.uk website was down, providing an email for queries.

The affected websites showed "service unavailable" error message.

Fastly said "the issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return." Earlier, most of Fastly's coverage areas were facing "Degraded Performance", the company's website showed.  

Meanwhile, Twitter users took the outage as an opportunity to share jokes and memes on the micro-blogging website.

