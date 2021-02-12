Budget Session Live Updates: Infra creation, reforms, transparency of accounts features of Budget, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is replying to the Budget 2021 discussions in Rajya Sabha. The Modi government has dubbed Budget 2021 as a big bang budget, which aims to hit all the right spots to revive the economy severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

2.46 PM: Modi govt removed ills from MNREGA, effectively utilised funds allocated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

2.45 PM: "Number of digital transactions via UPI from Aug 2016 till Jan 2020 - over 3.6 lakh cr. UPI is used by who? The rich? No. Middle class, smaller traders. Who are these people then? Is Govt creating UPI, facilitating digital transactions to benefit rich cronies? Some damands? No," says FM Sitharaman

2.44 PM: Stimulus provision in Budget is for economic revival, reforms taken during pandemic to revive growth: FM

2.43 PM: Budget looking at maintaining sustainable economic growth in medium term, says Sitharaman

2.42 PM: Budget provisions for poor, dalits and tribals, says FM Sitharaman on her budget for 2021-22

2.40 PM: Infrastructure creation, continuing reforms, transparency of accounts features of Budget 2021, says FM Sitharaman

2.33 PM: It has now become a sort of habit for some in opposition to constantly allege, in spite of what we are doing for the poor and the steps taken for helping the poor and needy of this country, a false narrative is created to accuse -- saying this government works only for cronies, says FM Sitharaman

2.29 PM: "800 million people were provided free foodgrains, free cooking gas was provided for 80 million people and cash directly was given to 400 million people, farmers, women, divyang and also the poor and needy," says FM - ANI

2.15 PM: "Budget is belated but bold. Belated because PM had assured in 2014 that he would bring disinvestment. And we have shown disinvestment can happen and we want minimum governance," said Sitharaman.

2.12 PM: This budget is going to make 'self-reliant India', says Finance Minister

2.11 PM: Budget clearly draws on experience: FM

2.00: FM speaks live in Parliament