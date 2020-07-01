IIT-Delhi breaks own record; sees 4% jump in placements amid coronavirus

Going against the grain, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Delhi has broken its previous year's record of campus placements amid coronavirus-pandemic. According to the IIT officials, over 1,100 job offers were made to the students by national as well as international organisations. This year, the number of placement offers increased by 4 per cent.

"Approximately, 85.6 per cent undergraduate and postgraduate students who availed placement services of the institute got placed," S Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services said.

Dharmaraja added that the remaining 14 per cent students explored other options like research, higher studies, start-ups, civil services examination etc.

According to Dharmaraja, more than 430 organisations had registered for the placement season for the academic ear 2019-2020, offering over 600 job profiles. In the second phase, placements continued in online mode and around 100 students bagged jobs.

According to The Times of India, the sectoral trend showed 31 per cent students getting a job in the core engineering filed, 23 per cent in the IT sector, 13 per cent in the analytics sector, and 9 per cent in consulting.

