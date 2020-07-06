China pulls back at Galwan Valley a day after NSA Doval's phone call with Chinese foreign minister

The withdrawal of Chinese troops at Galwan Valley by at least a kilometre came a day after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's call with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday. Doval and Yi held a two-hour conversation on the phone before China removed tents.



"The two special representatives had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a detailed statement.



"The two special representatives agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes. Therefore, they agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas," the MEA statement added.



It was also agreed in the conversation that the two Special Representatives will continue engagement to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols.



Meanwhile, the Chinese Army on Monday started moving back its tents, vehicles as well as troops from certain areas of the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Chinese troops have pulled back by over one-kilometre from the region, according to Indian Army sources. On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed and 76 others got injured after a violent clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh.Also read: India-China issue: Chinese Army moves back over 1 km from Galwan valley



