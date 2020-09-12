China should work with neighbours to peacefully resolve disputes, says top US lawmaker

Expressing concern over the situation prevailing along the India-China border, a top US lawmaker on Friday said that Beijing should work with its neighbours to peacefully resolve disputes and respect international law.

"I'm concerned by increasing hostilities along the India-China border and urge both countries to use its longstanding diplomatic mechanisms to de-escalate the situation," Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera said.

Increasing military presence on either side of the Line of Actual Control is counterproductive and unhelpful, he said in a tweet.

"I continue to be concerned about China's provocative moves on its periphery -- from its actions in the South China Sea to the Line of Actual Control," he added.

"China should work with its neighbours to peacefully resolve these disputes and respect international law," Bera said.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May. Shots were fired across the LAC on Monday for the first time in 45 years with the two sides accusing each other of firing in the air.

Also read: India sets up obstacles along LAC; signals Chinese troops to back off

Also read: India, China to "quickly disengage" troops after five-point consensus to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ladakh