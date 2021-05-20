Cipla launches COVID-19 real-time test kit 'ViraGen'; to be sold from May 25

Pharma major Cipla has teamed up with Ubio Technologies Biotechnology Systems to launch a polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) COVID-19 test kit 'ViraGen' in India. Cipla will use its distribution network to market and distribute this test kit from May 25, 2021.

'ViraGen' is the third COVID-19 testing kit by Cipla as the pharma major already has partnerships for antibody detection kit and antigen test kits.

The test kit has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Cipla's latest COVID-19 testing kit is a real-time detection kit based on a multiplex PCR technology. The latest Cipla test kit is designed for qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens from suspect COVID-19 patients, as per the BSE filing by Cipla on the same.

'ViraGen' helps in identifying and detecting SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with 98.6 per cent sensitivity and 98.8 per cent specificity compared to a standard ICMR test.

The company stated that its latest offering will help address testing services and capacity-related issues amid a second COVID-19 wave across the country while reaffirming the ongoing expansion in the testing and diagnostic space.

"Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against COVID-19. Guided by our care purpose of 'Caring For Life', this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now," Managing Director and Global CEO of Cipla Umang Vohra said.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

