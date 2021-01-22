Congress Working Committee decides to delay party internal elections again by four months

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday pushed the internal elections ahead again by four months.
The party's highest decision-making body in August asked Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim chief for the next six months. The CWC had resolved to conduct internal polls by February to appoint a new president.
The party has been in a state of confusion over the leadership post Rahul Gandhi's resignation as party chief in 2019.
The Congress elections will be held now in May after the assembly elections of five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry -- are over.
Party leaders were hoping to go to the assembly elections under new leadership, however that failed to happen. Though why the party chose to do this is unclear but it is believed that Rahul Gandhi is apparently still not keen on taking the top job.
This essentially leaves the party leadership on an ailing Sonia Gandhi's shoulders. In May 2019, the party requested Sonia Gandhi to step into her son's shoes as Rahul remained adamant on not taking his resignation back.
In the last working committee meeting, the party high command was facing an unprecedented rebellion and was under pressure to announce internal elections to the post of party chief. However, it was resolved momentarily after assurances that an election schedule would be announced soon.
