Coronavirus in Delhi: How to stay safe?

Coronavirus concerns are bound to rise after the Health Ministry on Monday confirmed the first case in the national capital. A person from Delhi, who has a travel history of Italy, has been tested positive for coronavirus, in the first confirmed case in the national capital region. The person is being treated at RML Hospital.

This was the fifth positive case of the disease in India. Earlier in the day, one more confirmed case of coronavirus was reported from Telangana. The patient has a travel history of Dubai. Apart from this, three students from Kerala were tested positive for COVID-19, but they were later discharged from hospital after treatment.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, Korea and Singapore. While India has already banned all India-bound airlines from boarding any passengers from China on an e-visa, the government may impose fresh travel restrictions, depending on the global evolving scenario.

Here are some of the basic protective measures against the coronavirus suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO):

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. This would kill viruses that may be on your hands.

Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.

Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority. This will also protect you and help prevent spread of viruses and other infections.

Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider, your national and local public health authority or your employer on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.