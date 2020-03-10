Coronavirus in India: 10 states/UTs affected, new cases, global scenario; check details

The confirmed coronavirus cases in India, which have reached 44 by March 9, have the entire nation spooked as the virus seems to be spreading. The health officials were kicked into action following a sudden rise in cases over the last week. The latest patients include a three-year-old boy in Kerala' Ernakulam district and a 63-year-old woman in Jammu Kashmir (J&K). On Sunday, five people in Kerala were also tested positive for coronavirus.

Kerala was also the first Indian state to report a positive COVID- 19 case, back in January. The patient was studying in China and had returned to India for holidays.

Two more cases of coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala shortly afterwards. This compelled the state government to declare a health emergency on February 3. The three patients were immediately put in isolation wards at the state medical facilities.

Over 3,400 people, who were suspected to have come in contact with the virus from the three patients were put in quarantine and tested for coronavirus. A few days later, the three patients were discharged from the hospitals after having being treated successfully.

There was a relative calm in India for a little under a month as no new coronavirus cases were reported between February 3 and March 1. Things took a turn for the worse on March 2 when two news cases were reported, one in Delhi and the other in Telangana.

This had opened the flood gates as between March 2 and March 9, 39 more cases of coronavirus were confirmed, taking the total number to 44.

Cases were no longer concentrated in a single state as they were confirmed across India in states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, J&K, Punjab and Ladakh.

City and state-wise breakdown

Taking a closer look at the geographical spread of the coronavirus in India, so far it has spread to 10 states and Union Territories. Most of the patients have been discovered to have a travel history from countries dealing with the outbreak.

There are, however, a few cases where the virus was transmitted within India itself. 16 of the 44 confirmed cases are Italian nationals who were on a tour of Rajasthan when there were diagnosed with the deadly virus. As of March 10, 41 confirmed cases are active and are undergoing treatment while 3 have been cured.

According to the Health Ministry, Rajasthan currently has the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases with 17, but 16 of them are Italian nationals, not Indians.

Kerala with 9 cases has the most number of Indians diagnosed with the disease. Up then follows closely with 8 cases confirmed so far. Delhi and Ladakh have 3 and 2 confirmed cases respectfully.

Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab all have one confirmed case of COVID-19. All the cases have come from just 15 cities/districts across these states. Going by the city-wise tally, Jaipur has the most number of confirmed cases as it was where the Italian tourists were diagnosed on March 4.

Coronavirus tests in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,066 samples across 52 medical facilities have been tested for coronavirus as of March 9. This includes This included the testing of 3,522 people who are suspected of having come in contact with COVID-19 patients and 1,544 samples of people who were evacuated from China.

Global scenario

Globally, over 1.06 lakh people in more than 100 countries and territories have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The outbreak has claimed more than 3,600 lives, the majority being from Mainland China where the virus had originated from.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency and as a matter of international concern.

