Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: MSMEs don't have enough liquidity to pay wages for April, says FIEO

Apex exporters body FIEO on Tuesday said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) do not have adequate liquidity to pay wages to their employees for the month of April as they are unable to conduct any business activity during the lockdown.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) reiterated that the government should immediately announce an incentive package and give permisssion for partial resumption of operations in manufacturing units.

"The exporters, particularly MSME exporters, have no liquidity to pay wages for the month of April as they are unable to conduct any business activity during the lockdown," FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said in a statement. He also expressed disappointment on deferment of the decision to allow selective opening of the manufacturing sector, particularly export units.

"We were expecting some announcement in this regard in the Prime Minister's address to the nation this morning. Non-adherence to the delivery schedule for exports will result in cancellation, penalties and market loss, besides the business loss to enterprises", he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Saraf also said that the shifting of the goalpost will not help in avoiding the stark realities which exporters have to face whenever "we open".

The start of selective manufacturing units will be a long drawn battle due to the unavailability of labour, raw material, transport, Saraf said adding that even countries such as Spain, one of the worst affected nations, have started opening the economy to bring it on track.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 2.0; India has enough stock of essentials, assures Amit Shah

Also read: Lockdown 2.0: India Inc supports extension; seeks stimulus package to revive economy