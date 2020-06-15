Coronavirus update: PM Modi to hold virtual video conference with CMs on June 16, 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold virtual meetings with all the chief ministers of states and Union Territories (UTs) on Tuesday (June 16) and Wednesday (June 17) to review the response against coronavirus pandemic.

The June 16 meeting will be conducted with 21 states and Union Territories that account for nearly 5 per cent of active cases. These states include-- Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep. Out of the aforementioned 21 states and union territories, the worst-affected are Assam with over 2,000 active cases, Punjab with over 700 cases and Kerala with over 21,300 cases.

In the second round of meeting on June 17, PM Modi will meet chief ministers of states that constitute major hike in COVID-19 cases . These states include -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Odisha. Maharashtra has recorded more than 3,950 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, Gujarat has 1,477 deaths and Delhi 1,327 deaths.

These states comprise nearly 65 per cent of the total cases of the country.

This would be PM Modi's sixth meeting with chief ministers ever since the pandemic spread in the country.

On Saturday (June 13), the PM held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials on coronavirus outbreak. In the meeting, PM Modi took stock of the situation in different states and UTs, including Delhi.

He also advised the home ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

