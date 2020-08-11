Coronavirus vaccine in India: Panel to discuss distribution plan, talk to manufacturers

The expert committee on vaccine administration will meet on Wednesday to discuss the distribution plan of the coronavirus vaccine once it is launched. The committee will be chaired by NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul. The committee would discuss the logistics and ethical aspects of procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the committee would engage with stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

The expert committee comprises representatives from all relevant ministries as well as institutions. The committee has the responsibility of financing, buying, distribution and administration of the coronavirus vaccine.

The panel includes AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, and representatives from ministries of external affairs, biotechnology, information technology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), other states as well as India's Aids Research Institute.

Meanwhile, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India that is manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Novavax coronavirus vaccines said that the country should have a vaccine by December. The company will conduct trials for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in less than two weeks and plans to start manufacturing the vaccine by end of August.

India has recorded a single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the country has 22,68,676 coronavirus cases including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 discharged and 45,257 deaths. India has 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured cases and 1.99 per cent deaths, stated the government.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: What is COVAX Facility and why does WHO want countries to join it?

Also read: Govt sets up committee for coronavirus vaccine distribution