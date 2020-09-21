COVID-19 in Delhi: Demonstrations not allowed till Sept 30

Citing an order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), police on Monday said people cannot be allowed to hold demonstrations in the city till September 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid protests against farm bills in the city, the Delhi Police in a series of tweets informed people about the September 3 order of the DDMA which prohibits such activities.

"The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03/09/2020, "Status Quo" is required to be maintained with respect to prohibited/permitted activities in NCT of Delhi till 30/09/2020 (sic)," the Delhi Police tweeted.

"As such, all political, cultural and social gatherings in NCT of Delhi shall remain suspended till 30.09.2020 (sic)," it added.

Delhi Congress leaders and workers marched towards Parliament on Monday to protest against the new farm bills.

The protesters were marching towards the Parliament building but were stopped and detained by the police on R P Road, the party said.

