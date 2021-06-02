COVID-19: No salary without vaccination for govt employees in this UP district

With a view to encourage COVID-19 vaccination, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has ordered that government employees will not receive their salaries if they are not vaccinated.

District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh issued an oral order of "no vaccination, no salary", Chief Development Officer (CDO) Charchit Gaur said.

District treasury officer and other departmental heads have been given directions to implement the order and asked to make a list and ensure vaccination, Gaur said.

As per the order, if an employee does not take COVID-19 vaccine, the department will initiate action and stop his/her salary for the month of May, he added.

Government employees who are not vaccinated are trying to get their jabs so that their salaries are not withheld, Gaur said.

The state reported 1,317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 179 fresh fatalities because of the infection on Tuesday. The active cases stood at 32,465.

Earlier on Monday, the state government extended the relaxations announced in coronavirus curfew to six more districts from June 1, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.

The relaxations are applicable to a total of 61 districts from June 1, while 14 districts with an active COVID-19 caseload of over 600 have been kept outside the purview of the order.

(With PTI inputs)

