COVID-19: ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators for Centre

Amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said it has been asked by the Centre to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators.

In a series of tweets, ONGC said it has been asked to procure the concentrators based on its understanding of global supply chain and logistics, and the Centre will bear the cost for the concentrators.

The public sector undertaking said it has placed orders for 34,673 oxygen concentrators with overseas vendors for immediate supply. Of these, 2,900 concentrators are expected to be delivered by May 21, while the rest will be delivered in a staggered manner between May and June.

ONGC said it has also placed orders for 40,000 units of concentrators with domestic manufacturers to promote domestic capacity.

The rise in COVID-19 cases because of the second wave of pandemic had led to high demand and scarcity of medical oxygen. Centre and states have been making efforts to augment the supply of oxygen, with private sector companies also pitching in.

India reported 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases, 3,78,741 recoveries and 4,106 deaths in the preceding 24 hours as of Monday morning.

