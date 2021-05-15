COVID-19: University of New South Wales shows solidarity with India; lights up library in tricolour

As India continues to grapple with the fatal second COVID-19 wave, Australia's University of New South Wales illuminated its main library tower with Indian tricolor in support of India's fight against coronavirus. It also displayed a message which read, "Stay Strong India... and all suffering from the pandemic."

The official Twitter handle of the University of New South Wales shared the image and wrote, "We've illuminated our main library tower in support of our Indian students and friends (and others around the world) who are suffering from or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope you all stay safe, stay well, stay strong!"





Weâve illuminated our main library tower in support of our Indian students and friends (and others around the world) who are suffering from or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



We hope you all stay safe, stay well, stay strong! â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/1gf5JNkaTF â UNSW (@UNSW) May 14, 2021

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O' Farrell shared the image on his Twitter handle.

UNSW library building, Sydney, lit up in solidarity with India, Indian students, faculty and staff. pic.twitter.com/jHNe4gzJnT â Barry O'Farrell (@barryofarrell) May 14, 2021

India recorded 3,26,098 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, showing a gradual decline in daily coronavirus count. The overall tally and death toll now stands at 24,372,907 and 266,207 respectively, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, May 15.

Meanwhile, 18, 04, 57,579 have been inoculated against the infection in India till May 15 (Saturday). Out of these, 13, 93, 75,695 people got the first dose whereas 4, 10, 81,884 received the second dose of the lifesaving jab.

States like Maharashtra (1,94,69,673), Rajasthan (1,48,52,400), Gujarat (1,47,99,737), Uttar Pradesh (1,45,68,875), West Bengal (1,25,01,020) and Karnataka (1,10,65,841) have vaccinated more than one crore people so far, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Last month, the Burj Khalifa had also lit up in the colours of the Indian flag in solidarity with the country and flashed the #StayStrongIndia message.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

