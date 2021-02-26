COVID-19 vaccination to be halted for two days; CoWIN app to be updated

Coronavirus immunisation drive, launched on January 16 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across India, will not take place on Saturday (February 27) and Sunday (February 28).

The drive will be halted on these two days as the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) platform, a digital platform for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution, will be transitioning from CoWIN 1.0 to CoWIN 2.0. People eligible for vaccination in the upcoming phase will be able to self-register on the CoWIN 2.0 app.

Besides this, beneficiaries will also be able to register using Aarogya Setu and Common Service Centres. The vaccination drive, covering those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age having co-morbidities, will begin from March 1.

The Co-WIN app is being updated as technical glitches in the app hit vaccination drive across various centres.

Staff at Maharashtra's BKC Jumbo COVID-19 vaccination facility told India Today, "We are facing problems since morning. The name of the healthcare worker who was to be vaccinated isn't reflecting in the system and hence, the delay. In fact, the first two doctors who were to be vaccinated also had to wait."

Another staff member said they cannot vaccinate those healthcare workers whose names are not mentioned in the system since they don't have the permission to go ahead with offline registrations.

Many also called out Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for lack of coordination. A senior healthcare professional said, "I had taken the first vaccine dose on January 16, but I am yet to receive a message from the BMC for receiving my second dose. My hospital has now said that I could go tomorrow but I am yet to get the message or call."

