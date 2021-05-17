Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai airport operations shut till 4pm; normal life affected

No flights will depart from or land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai till 4pm as visibility has dropped below 700 metres in various parts of the city. Earlier, the airport was supposed to remain shut for 3 hours-- from 11 am to 2 pm on May 17 (Monday) due to the cyclone alert.

"Due to cyclone alert, Mumbai Airport operations need to be closed from 1100 hours to 1400 hours of 17th May," an official notification read.

Airlines like IndiGo and Vistara have already issued travel advisories to their customers. Both these airlines have stated that the cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to affect some of their flights.

The Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines-backed airline Vistara said in its advisory, "Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over the Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17, 2021."

Budget carrier IndiGo also mentioned in its advisory that flights to and from Kannur and Kerala will be impacted due to the cyclone. The airline further noted that customers could visit an option called Plan B to get alternate options or a refund.

Meanwhile, several instances of house collapse, roof collapse, and pole uprooting have been reported from areas like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Thane, according to an ANI report.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for Mumbai, which warned of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds as the cyclone is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast on Monday. Civic authorities in Mumbai have set up 5 temporary shelters each in 24 civic wards so that citizens can be shifted there if required.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also said that the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai will also remain closed for the general public till further notice. The BMC suggested people opt for alternate routes.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

Also read: Cyclone Tauktae: Extremely severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Gujarat by evening

Also read: Cyclone Tauktae to intensify further; here's the list of Do's and Dont's

Also read: Cyclone Tauktae: IndiGo, Vistara say flights to be impacted