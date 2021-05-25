Cyclone Yaas: 'Very severe storm' to hit Odisha on May 26; evacuation efforts on

Coordinated evacuation efforts are on in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to avoid loss of life and property in the wake of cyclone Yaas. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said the priority of his government at this point is to save every life as he requested all those residing in cyclone-prone areas to move to shelter homes and cooperate with the administration.

Cyclone Yaas is expected to cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around 12 noon on May 26 (Tuesday) as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 155-165 kmph, the Met department said.

IMD tweeted, "CS YAAS intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centred at 1800UTC of 24th May about 390 km SSE of Paradip, likely to move north-north westwards, to cross between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm."





The CS YAAS intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centred at 1800 UTC of 24th May about 390km SSE of Paradip, likely to move north-northwestwards, to cross between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. pic.twitter.com/1MVR7TNxIz â India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2021

As per the Met department, West Bengal districts like Purab and Paschim Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly will witness light to moderate rainfall along with heavy rains in one or two places on May 25.

Wind warnings have also been upgraded for the worst-hit districts-Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jagatsinghpur. Wind speed will be between 150-160 kmph, going up to 180 kmph during the landfall of the cyclone. Meanwhile, normal life has been severely impacted in Odisha's Chandipur district due to severe rains and resultant waterlogging prior to the likely landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Odisha's Balasore coast.

#WATCH Rain lashes Odisha's Chandipur as cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall at Balasore coast on May 26#Odishapic.twitter.com/YBh696l2eC â ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi has urged his party workers to provide all necessary assistance and ensure the safety of all those affected by Cyclone Yaas in West Bengal and Odisha. He further urged people living in these states to follow precautionary measures.

#CycloneYaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal.



I appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance ensuring safety of those affected.



Please follow all precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/UaGi9PkcT2 â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2021

Gandhi also shared a screenshot of Skymetweather's Cyclone Yaas tracker and tweeted, "#CycloneYaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance ensuring the safety of those affected. Please follow all precautionary measures."

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

Also read: Cylone Yaas likely to hit North Odisha on Wednesday noon

Also read: Cyclone Yaas: Depression to intensify into 'very severe storm' in next 24 hours; warning issued to Odisha, Bengal