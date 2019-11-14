Deadline for GST annual return filing extended; return forms made simpler

The deadline for filing GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C have been extended in order to ensure that all taxpayers file their returns. GSTR-9, an annual return form, and GSTR-9C, a reconciliation statement, for financial year 2017-18 can be filed till December 31, 2019, and the same for financial year 2018-19 have to be filed by March 31, 2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, the last date for filing GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for financial year 2017-18 was November 30, 2019, while that for financial year 2018-19 was December 31, 2019.

The indirect tax regulator has also simplified forms GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C by making various fields in them optional. Various representations regarding challenges faced by taxpayers in filing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C were received on which by the Government has acted in a very responsive manner, CBIC said in its statement.

ALSO READ:Be careful when you file GST! This error can lead to a fine

"CBIC today notified the amendments regarding the simplification of GSTR-9 (Annual Return) and GSTR-9C (Reconciliation Statement) which inter-alia allow the taxpayers to not to provide split of input tax credit availed on inputs, input services and capital goods and to not to provide HSN level information of outputs or inputs, etc. for the financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19," the tax body stated.

"CBIC expects that with these changes and the extension of deadlines, all the GST taxpayers would be able to file their Annual Returns along with Reconciliation Statement for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 in time," it further added.

Earlier this week, the government clarified that it is the responsibility of the taxpayer to ensure that they do not claim more than 20 per cent of the eligible input tax credit (ITC) with respect to invoices which have not been uploaded by the suppliers. Any claims exceeding the prescribed limit may result in interest and penalty.

ALSO READ:No GST returns, no E-way bills! Centre to crack down on non-filers