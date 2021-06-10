Delhi hospital uses Monoclonal antibody therapy on two COVID-19 patients; discharges 12 hours later

New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday reported successful usage of Monoclonal antibody therapy for treating two COVID-19 patients, The patients were suffering from fast progression of symptoms within the first seven days of the disease. Both patients were given REGCov2, which has been developed to produce resistance against SARS-CoV-2. Both COVID-19 patients managed to recover from their ailments and were discharged within 12 hours.

A 36-year-old healthcare worker with high-grade fever, myalgia, severe weakness, cough and leucopenia was given REGCov2 on day six of the disease, according to a press release of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. According to the hospital, the patient's health parameters improved within 12 hours and they was discharged.

The second COVID-19 patient who recovered is 80-year-old RK Razdan. He had a high-grade fever and cough and was diabetic and hypertensive. As per a CT scan, Razdan had a mild COVID-19 infection and his oxygen saturation level was at 95. "He was given REGCov2 on Day 5 of disease. Patient's parameter improved within next 12 hours," the release added.

Monoclonal antibodies are identical copies of an antibody that targets one specific antigen. This type of therapy has been used previously for treating deadly pathogens like Ebola and HIV. The REGCov2 is developed by Regeneron. The firm is conducting the phase-3 COVID-19 prevention trials.

"Monoclonal antibody could prove to be a game-changer in times to come if used at an appropriate time. It can avoid hospitalisation in high-risk groups and progression to severe disease. It can help escaping or reducing the usage of steroids and immunomodulation which would further reduce the risk of fatal infections like Mucormycosis, secondary bacterial and viral infections like CMV," said Dr Pooja Khosla, a senior consultant of the Department of Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

"The awareness about early identification of high-risk category in our population and timely therapy with Monoclonal antibody as day care treatment may reduce the burden of cost on healthcare sector," she added.

Also Read: India asks WTO members to finish TRIPS waiver on COVID-19 vaccines talks by July-end

Also read: US to buy 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to share via COVAX alliance