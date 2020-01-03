Delhiites gulped liquor worth over Rs 1,000 crore in chilly December

December meant some real good times for alcohol manufacturers as people of Delhi consumed liquor worth around Rs 1,000 crore this year, suggest reports. The actual stats on the sales of bottles via vends, hotels and bars, however, are in the process of compilation. The number (Rs 1,000 crore) has been arrived at after considering the revenue collected by the excise department in the form of liquor duty, a Times of India report citing a source said. The department's earnings in terms of liquor duty are estimated to be Rs 465 crores in December. This is a very minor increase compared to the last year's December figures, i.e., Rs 460 crores.

According to an excise department official, the amount was calculated considering the liquor supplied to vends, hotels and bars. The national capital has a network of 864 vends, both government and private whereas 951 hotels, bars and clubs have the liquor licence.

Coincidentally, Delhi had a record sale of alcohol in December 2019, which has also been the 2nd coldest month since 1901. The reason behind the increased revenue earned by the excise department is said to be the department's decision to lower down the prices of some popular imported liquor brands. Last year November, the excise department reduced the prices of around 10 foreign liquor brands by 20-25 per cent.

An official told the daily that the lowering down of the prices not only benefitted the department but also the sellers as the sales of liquor went up by about 3 times post this decision. Before this, people used to go to Haryana for cheap liquor, and also because of the massive price difference of Rs 800-Rs 1200. There also used to be smuggling of liquor to Delhi.

The reduction of prices has not led to much differences in the rates, which is why customers are now buying these brands from local shops. Reports suggest that if the government hadn't shut 120 departmental stores that sold wine and beer in the 3rd week of December following complaints regarding irregularities, its revenue collection could have been even higher.

