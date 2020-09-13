Extend FY19 GST annual return filing deadline by 3 months: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has written to the GST Council asking for an extension of 2018-19 GST annual return filing deadline. ICAI has sought a deferment by 3 months till December 31. As of now, the last date for filing annual returns for FY19 for Goods and Services Tax (GST) registered taxpayer is September 30. ICAI said that the majority of the offices are working only partially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We request... to provide appropriate relaxation to the registered persons and extend due dates of filing GST annual return and GST audit for the year 2018-19 by 3 months till December 31, 2020. This would provide needed relaxation to the trade, in combating the circumstances arising out of coronavirus," the ICAI said in the letter.

The government had in May extended the last date for filing annual GST return for financial year 2018-19 by three months till September 2020.

GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads. GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.

