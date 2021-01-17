Facebook, Twitter to face parl panel on Jan 21, social media misuse in focus

A parliamentary panel has summoned representatives of Facbeook and Twitter to appear before it on January 21. During the meeting, the panel will hear their views on safeguarding citizens' rights and preventing misuse of social media.

The Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, would hear the representations from 4:00 pm.

"Evidence of representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook and Twitter on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space," read the agenda of the meeting circulated among MPs.