Facebook, Twitter to face parl panel on Jan 21, social media misuse in focus

The panel will hear views of Facebook and Twitter on misuse of social media and online news platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | January 17, 2021 | Updated 20:41 IST
A parliamentary panel has summoned representatives of Facbeook and Twitter to appear before it on January 21. During the meeting, the panel will hear their views on safeguarding citizens' rights and preventing misuse of social media.

The Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, would hear the representations from 4:00 pm.

"Evidence of representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook and Twitter on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space," read the agenda of the meeting circulated among MPs.

