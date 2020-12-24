Farmers' protests: 'Don't want amendments to laws, only complete repeal,' say unions

Farmers' unions that are protesting against the three new farm laws have asked the government not to repeat "meaningless" amendments to the laws that they have already rejected. They have asked for a concrete proposal in writing for the next round of talks. An union leader said that they were ready for talks but the government should send a concrete proposal for the talks to materialise.

They reiterated that farmers do not want amendments to the laws but a complete repeal as well as a guarantee for MSP.

Sankyukt Kisan Morcha wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal and said that the government is treating farmers as 'political opponents'. "We are surprised that the government is not able to understand our basic objections. Representatives of farmers have demanded a complete repeal of these farm laws...but the government wants to cleverly project our demands for amendments. In our previous talks, we have clearly told the government that they don't want amendments," said the union in its letter.

Calling the latest government proposal 'empty' and 'ridiculous', the Kisan leaders said that it has no specific details on MSP or electricity pricing. They also called for a suspension on the implementation of the farm laws as suggested by the Supreme Court so that a more democratic discussion can take place between the two sides.

Some union leaders have also alleged that the government is deliberately delaying taking a decision to tire out farmers. "The way Centre is carrying this process of talks, it's clear that the government wants to delay this issue and break the morale of protesting farmers. The government is taking our issues lightly, I'm warning them to take cognizance of this matter and find a solution soon," said Yudhvir Singh of the Bhartiya Kisan Union.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said that farmer unions are ready to talk to the government and are waiting for them to come to the table with an open mind.

