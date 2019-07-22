Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Mumbai; people trapped on terrace, rescue operations underway

Fire broke out at the Telephone Exchange building in Bandra on Monday afternoon. A Level-4 fire has been reported in the MTNL building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to reports, around 100 people are trapped on the terrace of the building.

The fire broke out at 3:15 pm on Monday. As per early reports, the fire is confined to the third and fourth floors of the nine-storeyed building.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Mumbai: A level 4 fire has broken out in MTNL Building in Bandra, 14 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/e7NRsYH7O3 - ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

(This is a developing story)