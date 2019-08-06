Former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passes away

Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday. She was reportedly admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi after a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67 years old.

Senior BJP leaders have rushed to the hospital after the news of Swaraj's death broke. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prahlad Singh Goyal have reached AIIMS. BJP working president JP Nadda has also arrived. Other BJP leaders including Prakash Javadekar, Shahnawaz Hussain, Manoj Tiwari and Mahendra Nath Pandey reached soon after.

Her mortal remains will now be taken to her residence in Delhi, where it will be kept for the night.

During her tenure as the external affairs minister, Swaraj was one of the most like ministers in the first Modi government. Her prompt responses and wit on microblogging platform Twitter often drew admiration far and abroad.

In her last tweet, Swaraj had congratulated PM Narendra Modi for successffully revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," the tweet said.

In a tweet grieving Sushma Swaraj's death, PM Narendra Modi said, "Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti."

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," the PM said in another tweet.

"I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled," PM Modi said remembering his old colleague in the Union Cabinet.

"Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.