From 100 to 1 lakh coronavirus cases: How India fares better than other countries

India has fared much better compared to many other countries in stemming the spread of coronavirus thanks to strict lockdown and containment measures. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country surged from 100 to one lakh mark in 64 days, which is much lesser than US (25 days), UK (42 days), and Spain (30 days).

As per statistics by Worldometers, run by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers, India's rate of spread of coronavirus pandemic is much slower than that of the United States and Spain. India has been relatively successful in containing the spread of the deadly virus, considering its population which is the second-largest in the world, next only to China.

The data showed that countries like US, UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, which have more advanced medical facilities, took lesser number of days as compared to India to touch 1 lakh coronavirus cases.

According to comparison table by Worldometers, France took 39 days, Italy 36 days, Germany 35 days to reach the 1 lakh mark from 100 cases.

In terms of mortality rate too, India fares better than these developed nations. The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said the mortality rates due to the coronavirus infection was at 3.2 per cent.

Also Read: Coronavirus: 120 countries unite to corner China; Xi Jinping agrees to probe, WHO's actions under scanner

As per the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 cases in India reached 1,01,139 on Tuesday with a single-day jump of 4,970 cases. While as many as 58,802 patients are still undergoing treatment, 39,173 have been cured. As many as 134 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Also Read: Recovered coronavirus patients shed dead virus particles, no risk of contagion: South Korean research

Among the states, Maharashtra tops the tally with 35,058 cases, followed by 11,760 in Tamil Nadu, 11,742 in Gujarat and 10,054 in Delhi. Maharashtra has reported 1,249 deaths, Gujarat 694, Madhya Pradesh 252, and West Bengal 244. Delhi has reported 168 deaths.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus cases surged to over 48 lakh on Tuesday, while the death toll due increased to more than 3.18 lakh, as per the data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at John Hopkins University.

By Chitranjan Kumar