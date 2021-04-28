Goa to be under lockdown from Apr 29- May 3; essential services, vaccination allowed

The Goa government has announced a lockdown from 7 pm on April 29 till the morning of May 3 to curb COVID-19 surge. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that essential services and industrial activities shall be allowed. Borders shall also remain open for effective transportation of essential services. A detailed lowdown on lockdown guidelines is likely to come by Wednesday evening.

Sawant added that weekly markets, public transport, casinos, hotels, and pubs will remain closed during this lockdown. He further mentioned that the state government has sought support from the police to ensure strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. The Goa police will not hesitate in removing wedding guests from venues if the guest count crosses the allowed limit of 50.





Sawant appealed to Goans to take proper precautions against COVID-19 and to take medicines in case of any symptoms instead of waiting for the results. He added, "Vaccination centres will function normally during the lockdown and people will be inoculated after booking an appointment."

Coronavirus cases have risen drastically in Goa much like other parts of the country. The coastal state recorded 2,110 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Total 1,331 people tested positive for the virus in Goa, taking the active caseload in the state to 16,591. 748 Goans have been discharged from hospitals so far, taking the number of recovered patients to 64,231. Total 31 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Goa, thus, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,086.

