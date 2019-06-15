Goal to make India $5 trillion economy by 2024 challenging, but possible, says PM Modi

The goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024 is "challenging, but achievable" with the concerted efforts of states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the fifth meeting of the NITI Aayog's Governing Council here on Saturday.

The meeting is being attended by all chief ministers, except Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and K. Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana).

Modi, according to an official release, stressed that the NITI Aayog has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaVishwas".

Recalling the recent general elections as the world's largest democratic exercise, the Prime Minister said it was now time for everyone to work for the development of India.

He spoke of a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, drought, flood, pollution, corruption and violence.

The goal to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024 was challenging, but possible, the Prime Minister said. He stressed that states should recognise their core competence, and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level.

Amid several parts of the country facing a drought-like situation, Modi called for effective steps to tackle it by adopting 'per-drop, more-crop' strategy.

He said the newly created Jal Shakti Ministry will help provide an integrated approach to water, and states can integrate various efforts towards water conservation and management.

