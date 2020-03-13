Business Today
Govt allocates Rs 7,660 crore for 780km green highway project

The government on Friday approved a proposal for the construction of 780 km of green highways in four states - Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: March 13, 2020  | 18:21 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

The government on Friday approved a proposal for the construction of 780 km of green highways at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore. "The Cabinet has approved building 780-km 'green' National Highway project at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the meeting.

The project pertains to rehabilitation and upgradation of various National Highways covering a total length of over 780 km in four states -- Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

