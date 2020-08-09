Govt proposes separate emission norms for agri machinery, construction equipment

The central government on Sunday released a draft notification for separate emissions norms for construction equipment and agriculture machinery vehicles. In the notification, the government has introduced a change in nomenclature for emission norms form Bharat Stage to TREM Stage. This has been done to avoid any future confusion.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement, "The ministry has invited suggestions and comments from public and all the stakeholders on a draft notification proposing to amend CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules) 1989 ... to separate the emission norms for agricultural machinery (agricultural tractors, power tillers and combined harvesters) and construction equipment vehicles."

As per the notification, nomenclature for emission norms has also been changed from Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)IV and Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM) V to TREM Stage-IV and TREM Stage-V for agricultural tractors and other equipment and CEV Stage IV and CEV Stage-V for the construction equipment vehicles.

This has been done to avoid any confusion, between the emission norms of other motor vehicles which has BS as norms, the statement said.

"Further, considering the request of the Ministry of Agriculture, tractor manufacturers and agriculture associations to provide some more time in implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) applicable w.e.f October 1, 2020 the same has been proposed to be deferred to Oct. 1, 2021," the statement said.

Also for the CEVs the applicability of next phase of emission norms are proposed to be applicable from April 1, 2021, providing a deferment of six months.(With PTI inputs)

