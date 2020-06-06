Haryana CM launches portal to bring all registered enterprises on single platform

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a portal aimed at bringing all types of enterprises registered in the state on a single platform. The Haryana Udhyam Memorandum (HUM) portal will provide a unique identification number to all enterprises -- shops, MSMEs, large and mega industries -- to enable permissions and services from the government to be provided in an integrated manner, an official release said here.

The HUM portal will also enable registration of labour engaged by the enterprises, creating a database of all employees engaged in industrial enterprises in Haryana, it said. The database will also obtain details of migrant workers.

The HUM unique identification number would form the primary key for integrating services and data in respect of Haryana and enable better planning and support. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce and Labour and Employment Departments, was also present on this occasion.

The statement said that the portal has been developed as per the chief minister's vision to bring all types of industries -- micro, small, medium and large enterprises -- registered in Haryana on a single platform. "It is a user-friendly portal and for registration, the industries are required to fill up basic details. The registered enterprises would also have to upload the basic details of their employees engaged in the enterprises," the statement said.

The chief minister said that it would help create a complete database of all types of industries registered in Haryana as well as employees working in it. The database would help the state government in formulating welfare policies, he said.

