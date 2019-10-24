Haryana Assembly election results 2019 Live updates: Early trends show BJP leading the race in Haryana Assembly elections 2019. The party so far is leading on more than 30 seats followed by Congress with 12 seats. The Haryana assembly election results will be announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday. The EC began counting the votes at 8 am. This is a litmus test for the Manohar Lal Khattar government to secure a second-term for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. The polls for the 90-seat Haryana assembly were held on October 21 alongside Maharashtra. The state witnessed a voter turnout of 68.47% as against 76.54% in the previous assembly elections. The main contest is between the BJP and Congress on several seats but the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is being closely watched. The ruling BJP, which parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), went full throttle before the polls to realise its target of bagging over 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The SAD announced its break-up with the BJP after its lone MLA from Kalanwali Assembly constituency switched to the saffron party.

9.00 am: Early show Khattar, Hooda leading

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar lal Khattar and his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Congress are amongst the ones leading the race in their respective constituencies. The early trends show Khattar who is a first-time MLA, leading in Karnal. Hooda who is seeking re-election from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.

8.55 am: Vote counting underway in Gurugram.

8.48 am: Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: BJP races past Congress in early trends.

8.35 am: Early trends show BJP outpacing Congress in Haryana

8.20 am: Haryana Assembly election results 2019

8.21: Haryana Assembly election results 2019- Time

The vote counting will start at around 8 am on Thursday (October 24) and the final result is expected to be announced by 5 pm in the evening. The Election Commission will declare the results. However, the leads predicting which party would win the assembly elections will come by the afternoon. But the final counting of votes will be concluded by the evening.

8.15 am: Political parties in fray in Haryana Assembly elections 2019

8.00 am: Will BJP continue its dream electoral run in the state?

The BJP appeared set to retain power with a bigger mandate in Haryana, as exit polls forecast a facile victory for the party in the two states and rout for its rivals led by the Congress.Exit polls, broadcast soon after the polling ended on October 21, varied widely in their projection of seats for the rival alliances but an emphatic victory with more than two-third seats for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Haryana was their common theme. The India Today-Axis exit poll projected 166-194 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly and 72-90 for the Congress-NCP alliance. BJP had won 47 followed by INLD's 19 and 15 of the Congress in 2014.

7.45 am: "People have given me love and support, that is my strength, & what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter," said Wrestler Babita Phogat, BJP's candidate for Dadri assembly constituency.

Wrestler Babita Phogat, BJP's candidate for Dadri assembly constituency: People have given me love and support, that is my strength, & what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter. #HaryanaAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/y3DMGvJGbD - ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

7.30 am:EC will begin counting votes at 8 am, some visuals from outside a counting centre in Jind.