Hashtag 'Extend Due Dates Immediately' trends on Twitter as tax filing deadline nears

It is that time of the year -- albeit a bit late -- when every person earning a living scampers around trying to file income tax returns. Although the government pushed back the deadline a few times due to COVID-19, the anxiety around the IT-R filing is only going to subside once the momentous chore is complete. The original deadline for filing returns, July 31 was pushed to October 31, before getting extended to December 31. While the December deadline is unlikely to be extended, netizens are still hoping for an extension, so much so that 'extend due dates immediately' is trending on Twitter.

Additionally, a lot of Twitter users took to the site to say that the Income Tax Department site has crashed. It is likely due to the overload of requests from taxpayers.

Chartered accountants pointed out that they are overburdened by requests to file IT-R, and requested for an extension of the December 31 deadline. Many also pointed out that filing returns on time would be a challenge due to the pandemic.

Multiple associations, trade unions, and professionals have asked for staggered extensions in deadlines. They have requested the deadline to be extended to March 31.

Audit is a process that involves lot of people. And it was hampered as some or the other person involved was affected with Covid. This les to half/non completion of work. Kindly understand the situation of professional &taxpayers both & #Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately. @nsitharaman â CA Ritu Gupta (@ritutweets25) December 29, 2020

Tax Professionals are working day and night without proper sleep in the past more than 2 months. Please consider our request. We are also human being. Please #extend the date of #GSTR9 ,#GSTR9C#TaxAudit Till 31March 2021..#Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately@FinMinIndia@cbic_india â ððð¯ ðððð¥ðð¬ð¡ ðð®ð¬ð¡ð°ðð¡ðð®ð³ (@NeeleshTax) December 29, 2020

#Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately@nsitharaman@nsitharamanoffc@FinMinIndia



Extend the due dates for TAR and Income Tax of FY 2019-20



There is so much pressure on the professionals which is affecting their health as well. â Aditya Gajjar (@ad_gajjar) December 29, 2020

Maâam, from the last 5 days, #Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately is trending on Twitter but no response from your end. Your silence is increasing our anxiety. Pl break the silence and announce #Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately of GSTR 9/9C FY 18-19, TAR & ITR FY 19-20 @nsitharaman â Dinesh Bohra (@DineshBohra91) December 28, 2020

#Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately

Finance Ministry still on Monday when Professionals asking for extension @IncomeTaxIndiapic.twitter.com/Zk7BZvsPKR â Ashish Savaliya (@ajsavaliya_) December 28, 2020

According to the rule, if you earn more than Rs 2,50,000 annually, then you are required to file income tax returns. If you don't file the returns by the deadline, then you will have to pay a penalty of up to Rs 10,000. If your taxable income is up to Rs 5 lakh then you will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 if the ITR is filed after December 31. If your taxable income is beyond Rs 5 lakh, you will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 as late fees.

Around 4.37 crore income tax returns for fiscal 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) have been filed till December 28. "Over 4.37 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 28th of December, 2020. Hope you have filed yours too! If not filed as yet, don't wait. File your ITR for AY 2020-21 TODAY!," the Income Tax department tweeted.

