HBSE 10th Result 2019: Haryana Board announces Class 10 result,57.39% passed; check at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana has declared the results of class 10th examination today around 3 pm. Candidates can check their result at bseh.org.in. The Board of School Education, Haryana will announce the results at a press conference after 2:30 pm. A total of 57.39 per cent have passed HBSE 10th result this yea. Four students have emerged as joint toppers in Haryana Board class 10th exam. The four toppers are Himanshu from Jhajjhar, Isha and Shalini from Kaithal, and Sanju from Panipat. All four of them have scored 497 marks out of 500.

The Class 10th exam was held from March 8 to March 30, in as many as 1,728 exam centers across the country. Around 4 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board examinations this year. Alternative websites, where student can check their scores are - examresults.net and results.gov.in.

Here's a step by step guide on how to check HBSE 10th Result 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'HBSE Class 10 Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number.

Step 4: Click on search option.

Step 4: Download BSEH 10th Result 2019 and take print out of the same for future use.

HBSE 10th result for open school students will also be announced soon. In 2018, Haryana Open School result was released on May 23.

Last year, the HBSE 10th exam was dismal with only 51.15 per cent students passing in the exam.