India at forefront of initiatives to prevent non-communicable diseases: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is leading the global fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and in taking initiatives to ensure further wellness. The Prime Minister tweeted, "India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness. Grateful to UNITAR for their kind words. Together, we all have to make our planet healthier."





The Prime Minister's remarks came after the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) commended India for its progress in reducing pre-mature mortaility due to NCDs. The UNITAR also sought India's cooperation in promoting lessons of the National Multisectoral Action Plan (NMAP) for prevention and control of common NCDs.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also tweeted on the same. Bagchi wrote, "Long strides towards tackling non-communicable diseases (NCD). UNITAR commends India's remarkable progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from NCDs and seeks cooperation with GoI to promote lessons learned from implementation of the NMAP for Prevention and Control of Common NCDs."

Bagchi also talked about how India's position as the global leader of vaccine and generic NCD drugs manufacturer helped it to achieve this target. Replacements of fuelwood by LPG and promoting an active lifestyle have been uniquely Indian steps that helped in reducing NCD risk.

