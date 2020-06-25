India-China border row: Chidambaram says PM Modi's remarks on LAC clash contradictory

India-China border row: Chidambaram says PM Modi's remark on LAC clash contradictory

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday lambasted the Modi government over the India-China border dispute issue again.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said that contrary to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the status quo in Ladakh's Galwan valley has been changed by China in April this year.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram highlighted, "Foreign Ministry and PLA of China once again assert their claim to the entire Galwan Valley and demand that India should vacate the Valley. Extraordinary demand!"

Questioning the Centre, the former finance minister pointed out, "will BJP-led NDA government once again reassert India's claim and demand that status quo ante must be restored?"

Chidambaram further remarked, "Contrary to what the Prime Minister said, it is undeniable that the status quo was changed by Chinese troops in April-June 2020. People are watching if the Modi government will succeed in restoring the status quo ante."

He was referring to PM Modi's statement made on Friday during an all-party meet on India-China border tensions that "China did not occupy the Indian Land." The Prime Minister added that "neither has anyone entered our territory nor is anyone in control of our border posts."

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also articulated last Saturday that PM Modi was clear that India would give a befitting reply to any transgression attempts at the LAC (Line of Actual Control).

The PMO stated that "attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation" commenting on PM Modi's remarks at the all-party meet.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed on June 15 in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley, following which both sides held several discussions on further disengagement at the LAC. Though China has not confirmed on the casualties on its side, it's estimated the around 35-45 Chinese died in the clash.