India-China standoff: Patriotic Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese encroachment, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi has been attacking the government over the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh

twitter-logoPTI | July 4, 2020 | Updated 10:40 IST
India-China standoff: Patriotic Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese encroachment, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion and asked the government to listen to them, asserting that ignoring their warning will cost India dearly.

Gandhi also shared a media report which showed some Ladakhis alleging that the Chinese have been occupying Indian territory in Ladakh.

"Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly," the former Congress president tweeted. "For India's sake, please listen to them," he said.


Gandhi has been attacking the government over the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh.

