Restrictions imposed on colour TV imports; aim to boost local manufacturing

India imposed restrictions on imports of colour televisions sets on Thursday. The restrictions announced by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) come as India tries to encourage local manufacturing.

The notification said that the import policy of colour television sets has been amended from "free" to "restricted".

The DGFT said that colour television sets of screen size up to 36 cm, television sets of screen size of 36 cm but not exceeding 54 cm, television sets of screen size of 54 cm but not exceeding 68 cm, television sets of screen size of 68 cm but not exceeding 74 cm, television sets of screen size of 74 cm but not exceeding 87 cm, television sets of screen size of 87 cm but not exceeding 105 cm, television sets of screen size exceeding 105 cm, liquid crystal display television set of screen size below 63 cm will be impacted by the import policy.

"Actual user conditions would not be applicable for importers applying for an authorization to import the goods 'restricted' in this notification. The procedure for grant of license will be separately issued by DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade)," stated the notification.

India imported colour television sets worth $781 million in the year ended March. Most of the imports were from Vietnam that amounted to over $400 million and China that amounted to nearly $300 million worth of imports.

This notification comes as Chinese imports and investments continue to face immense scrutiny in India after the recent India-China border clash at Galwan Valley that led to the death of 20 jawans.

Government had recently banned 59 Chinese apps citing security risks. The government also amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to impose restrictions on bidders from countries sharing a land border with India. The curbs have been imposed on procurement of public projects on the grounds of matters directly or indirectly related to "national security".

Also read: TV ad inventory volumes bounce back, but broadcasters still offering deep discounts

Also read: Govt may soon scrap sentences for minor offences under Cable TV Act