India proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions on COVID-19 handling, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took on the opposition parties for criticising the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said India has proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi said there were predictions like crores would be infected and lakhs would die.

The world today appreciates India's efforts in saving humanity, and the credit does not go to any government or individual, "but the credit goes to Hindustan", he said.

Criticism is fine but no one should indulge in acts that can break the confidence of the country, the prime minister said.

Modi said India emerged as a hub of pharmacy for the world during the pandemic, and added that the country is implementing the world's largest vaccination programme.

He also complemented the scientist community for coming up with a vaccine for the coronavirus in a very short time.

