India records highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries at 51,706; recovery rate improves to 67.19%

Even as the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to increase, India saw almost the same amount of recoveries in a single day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the country recorded 51,706 recoveries on a single day -- the highest ever. It added that the recovery rate continues to improve and has reached 67.19 per cent. Fatality rate has dropped to 2.09 per cent.

The ministry stated that the country now has more than twice the number of recoveries than active cases. India has 5,86,244 active cases while the number of recoveries has reached 12,82,215.

"With increasing number of COVID-19 patients recovering, there has been a 63.8 per cent increase in recovered cases in the last 14 days, indicating that the COVID-19 response and management driven by the Centre's 'TEST, TRACK, TREAT' strategy is yielding the desired results," said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry said that aggressive testing along with better hospital infrastructure ensured by the collective efforts of both public and private sectors have ensured that the recovery rate improved to over 67 per cent.

"Coordinated implementation of 'Test, Track, Treat' strategy by the Union and state/UT governments has ensured that the CFR has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The case fatality rate stands at 2.09 per cent today," it stated.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 19,08,255. The country witnessed a spike of 52,509 new cases and 857 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 discharged and 39,795 deaths.

