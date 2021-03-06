India should become self-sufficient at manufacturing containers: Piyush Goyal

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said in order to achieve the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision and accomplish the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India should become self-sufficient at producing containers eliminating the shortage of best quality containers in the country.

Goyal was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a webinar on "Indigenous containers manufacturing" when he gave the call for manufacture containers with GPS-enabled technology domestically. These would provide better logistics that is extremely important to the Indian industry.

"There is a need for refrigerated containers and instead of depending on the imports of such containers we should manufacture them indigenously to work towards making India self-sufficient in the maritime economy," said Goyal.

Goyal emphasised on increasing the production of Corten 6 quality steel as this is used for manufacturing good quality containers.

The Railway Minister explained that India, which is on a high growth route, faces a serious issue of shortage of containers for the country's exports. The minister added the country needs to explore the possibility of containers being indigenously manufactured.

"As envisaged in the make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat schemes indigenous manufacturing of containers will generate employment and will save precious foreign exchange apart from helping in faster exports," Goyal added.

Containers Coporation of India Limited (CONCOR) has a collection of 37,000 ISO containers, according to the ministry.

