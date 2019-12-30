Indian diplomat recalled from Austria for fake VAT refund claims, house rent of Rs 15 lakh per month

Indian envoy to Austria Renu Pall has been recalled to headquarters on charges of financial misdemeanour. The 1998 batch IFS officer has been charged of misusing government money and charged for financial irregularities. Pall had a month to go to complete her tenure in Vienna. However, she has been asked to return by December 30.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the findings of the investigations carried out by the Chief Vigilance Officer in its prima facie report confirmed financial irregularities, misappropriation of funds and breach of conduct rules.

Pall faces charges of fraud for claiming VAT refunds, hiring a transit accommodation for rent of Rs 15 lakh per month as well as misrepresentation of facts on permissions taken from the ministry. The ministry stated in a note that the Ambassador has been accused of misusing funds of crores of rupees.

Renu Pall was transferred to the headquarters on December 9 after the enquiry stated that she had misappropriated funds and confirmed charges of financial impropriety. The envoy has been restrained from exercising any administrative or financial powers as Ambassador from when her transfer was ordered.

The inquiry into the matter was ordered by the Central Vigilance Commission. A team from MEA led by the Chief Vigilance Officer had visited the Embassy of India in Vienna in September 2019 to inquire into the matter.

