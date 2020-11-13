Indian Railways announces B Tech, MBA, MSc programs; check out details

The National Rail and Transport Institute (NRTI) under the Indian Railways has announced academic programs focussed at creating best skills in tandem with the needs of the Railways infrastructure. The seven courses will comprise two B Tech programs, two MBA programs and three MSc programs in the core applied sector.

The prime focus of the B Tech programs is rail infrastructure, rail systems and communications engineering whereas the MSc programs are focused on systems engineering and integration, systems and analytics, policy and economics. The MBA programs focus on transportation and chain management.

Out of this, the MSc program on systems engineering and integration will be conducted in association with the UK's University of Birmingham. As per an official release of the central department, the students will get unparalleled international exposure through these courses.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav was quoted by ANI as saying, "NRTI has adopted an interdisciplinary approach for research of transport systems- it is bringing together academicians, scientists and engineers from various backgrounds, and plans to leverage its academic and industry partnerships and collaborations."

He added. "NRTI intends to develop a set of core values-- dedication to nation-building, commitment to innovation and academic excellence, compassion towards people and society, and responsibility towards the environment."

The national transporter will be at the core of implementing the salient features of these programs.

Also read: Large companies made a killing in Q2 despite Covid concerns: CMIE